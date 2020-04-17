MESA COUNTY CASES REMAIN AT 34
Mesa County’s run with no additional COVID-19 cases continued, Thursday, with the county holding at 34 cases.
Mesa County Public Health has yet to report an additional positive case this week. Thirty of the reported cases have recovered, according to county numbers
Statewide, Colorado is up to 8,675 positive coronavirus cases with 1,693 hospitalizations and 374 deaths, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data from Thursday. Nearby, Montrose County has reported seven deaths, Garfield County has reported two deaths and Delta County has reported one fatality. Mesa County has had no fatal cases reported. Positive case numbers so far for nearby counties are:
n 63 in Montrose County
n 59 in Garfield County
n 15 in Delta County
n 1 in Rio Blanco County
COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS COVID RESPONSE
Colorado Department of Corrections numbers related to COVID-19 show CDOC has had 8 staff members who have been confirmed by CDPHE to have tested positive as of Thursday morning.
The department has also tested 27 inmates as of Wednesday. Of those, 22 have tested negative, three have tested positive, and two tests are still pending outcomes.
Any inmates who test positive for COVID-19 will be medically isolated from the general population, CDOC spokesperson Annie Skinner said in the news release.
In accordance with the guidance from the Center for Disease Control, the Department is quarantining offenders who had prolonged exposure to a positive case, and staff that had prolonged exposure to a positive case are being placed on leave for up to 14 days.
JURY CALLS SUSPENDED UNTIL JUNE 1
The Supreme Court of Colorado Chief Justice Nathan Coats extended the suspension on jury calls through June 1, 2020 in a new release sent out on Thursday.
According to the release, no person shall be required to report for jury service in a state court before that date.