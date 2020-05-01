DOWNTOWN GRAND JUNCTION TO HOST VIRTUAL FIRST FRIDAY
Downtown Grand Junction will host a Virtual First Friday art event from noon–10 p.m. today, according to a Facebook event post.
“One of Downtown Grand Junction’s most popular art-centric events is back ... with a digital twist,” the post says.
“Since we are all social distancing at home, let’s meet up online for First Friday.”
Virtual First Friday is a video series featuring local artists and galleries, the post says.
“Videos will drop at noon Friday, on our YouTube channel and can be viewed on demand from the comfort and safety of your home.”
Visit Downtown Grand Junction’s Facebook page for more information.
MOTHER’S DAY PANCAKE BREAKFAST CANCELED
The Orchard Mesa Lions Club’s 41st annual Mother’s Day pancake breakfast, that was planned for Mother’s Day, May 10, is canceled.
The club’s annual breakfast is served each Mother’s Day at the Mesa County Fairgrounds and, according to club president Glenn Stanko, this is the first year since its inception that the fundraiser has been canceled.