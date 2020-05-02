RELIEF FUNDS DISTRIBUTEDAround $3.6 million was distributed in the second round of Colorado COVID Relief Fund grants, a state fund created to assist communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
A handful of Mesa County organizations were among the 165 across the state to receive funding in the second disbursal of grant funds, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Some of the area organizations to receive money were: Strive in Mesa County, which got $25,000 to aid individuals with developmental disabilities; the Colorado Mesa University Foundation, which received $25,000 for the CMU hardship fund; Karis, which was awarded $25,000 for homeless services; the Little Mavericks Learning Center, which got $25,000; Mesa County Public Health, which was awarded $20,000 for early childhood services, and HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, which received $25,000.
For a complete listing of award recipients or to donate to the fund, go to helpcoloradonow.org.
MESA MALL REOPENS MONDAY
Mesa Mall will reopen Monday, May 4, with reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The reopening will also feature a live artist painting a memorandum in honor of the first responders and health care workers who serve in Mesa County.
The mall will include an interactive #PostYourLove art display at Clock Court as a way for people to share bright moments during a difficult time.
Plans for individual tenants’ reopening dates may vary.
The mall will also be following the COVID-19 regulations including social distancing at least 6 feet from other people, not gathering in groups, and adhering to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies. The mall is recommending people wear face masks that cover the mouth and nose.
For information about Mesa Mall and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit shopmesamall.com.
KIWANIS CANCELS JUNE PANCAKE DAY
The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction has decided to cancel its annual Pancake Day and Fun Fest that normally takes place in June.
Organizations that bought sponsorships may receive a full refund, or leave it as a donation to the club, and receive sponsorship mention at the fundraising golf tournament in September.
Details have yet to be finalized, but more information will come at a later date, regarding sponsorship refunds/donations and the golf tournament.