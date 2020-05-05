Emergency baby supplies distribution
Hilltop’s Family Resource Center has received a delivery of emergency baby supplies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that includes baby formula, diapers, and wipes.
These essential supplies will be distributed to families who cannot afford to purchase them, or who can’t find them for sale in the community. Supplies will also be made available to those enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, those enrolled in the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, and child care providers.
Hilltop Family Resource Center and other area nonprofits have been fielding urgent requests for baby formula, diapers, and wipes from families in need, front line workers, and child care providers.
Hilltop Family Resource Center worked in partnership with the Statewide Feeding Task Force, Mesa County Department of Human Services, the Partnership for Children and Families (Early Childhood Council), and Mesa County Public Health Childcare Licensing to coordinate efforts with FEMA to bring the supplies to western Colorado.
Distribution of the baby formula, diapers, and wipes will be available to families from 8–10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, Friday, May 9, Wednesday, May 13, and Friday and Saturday, May 15–16, at the Hilltop Property Services Warehouse, 1625 N. 15th St..
Call 243-0190 for information.
Dental services for seniors
The Low Income Senior Dental Program is available to individuals age 60 and over whose monthly income is less than $31,900 for a single person and $43,100 for a couple. Individuals must live in LaPlata, Garfield, Delta, Montrose, Mesa, Summit or Eagle counties to receive services.
Covered services include exams, X-rays, filings, extractions, full and partial dentures and relines. There is no charge to the patient.
Funds must be expended prior to June 30.
Call 303-333-3482 or 1-855-293-6911 or 1-855-880-4777 (Spanish) for an application, or download an application at www.senioranswers.org/dental-grants/. Completed applications can be faxed to 303-333-9112 to expedite the process.
Emergency food and shelter
Funds are available for emergency food and shelter organizations.
Mesa County has been awarded more than $137,000 in federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program for the purpose of supplementing existing emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
United Way of Mesa County acts as administrator for the award and is soliciting applications from local programs that deliver emergency food and/or shelter.
Funding is made available through the Department of Homeland Security.
To be eligible, an organization must be a nonprofit or government unit located in Mesa County, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to administer emergency food and/or shelter programs, and have a volunteer board of directors. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. A local, volunteer EFSP Board will determine how the funds awarded to Mesa County are to be distributed.
Interested organizations should call Julie Hinkson or Jeannie Smith at United Way of Mesa County, 243-5364, for an application. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m., May 19.
Montrose mayor on board
Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that he has appointed Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum to the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Cooperation and Implementation to help oversee the state’s efforts to maximize social distancing efforts while coordinating between statewide public health departments to educate the public during the COVID-19 crisis.
The recently established committee is designed to advise the governor and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on policies and regulations that are designed to maximize social distancing at the local level.
Polis said the committee will be composed of county commissioners with populations above and below 250,000, and mayors from Colorado cities with populations both above and below 100,000.
Bynum was picked to represent Montrose and communities with populations under 100,000.