Mesa County added four new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday to reach 31 so far.
According to county health data, three of those cases have required hospitalization. Mesa County has not yet recorded a death related to the coronavirus, but neighboring Garfield and Montrose counties have both recorded fatalities.
Other Western Slope totals for COVID-19, according to state health department data, include:
Garfield County: 48
Montrose County: 38
Delta County: 5
Rio Blanco County: 1
Eleven of Mesa County’s 31 cases are people in their 60s. The next highest age group is residents in their 30s, which accounts for six cases.
As a state, Colorado is over 5,400 cases. According to Tuesday’s update from the Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado’s COVID-19 numbers are:
5,429 positive cases
1,079 hospitalizations
179 deaths
54 counties with a positive case.
FAMILY HEALTH WEST MUSIC FUNDRAISER
The Family Health West Foundation has created a Relief Fund to support its current and expected patients, and hospital needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and will host a live music fundraiser on Facebook to benefit the fund.
The public is invited to tune in to the fundraiser that is planned for 11 a.m.–1 p.m.Thursday, featuring popular local talents such as James Williams, Morgan Crouse, Tanner Smolinski, Zac Grant, Bryce MacEnvoy, and Troy and Danielle Behrens. Each performer will entertain for about 15 minutes, with intermittent interviews from key leaders and staff with words of encouragement and information of just how Family Health West is prepared for what could be tough times ahead.
The Foundation Facebook page is at facebook.com/familyhealthwestfoundation. Financial donations can be made at fhwfoundation.org.
COUNTRY JAM STILL ON, AT LEAST FOR NOW
The organizers of the annual Country Jam say their June 18-21 event, at least for now, is still on.
On its website and Facebook page, organizers say that the health and safety of their artists, fans and staff are important, but they had not announced any contingency plans to delay or cancel the event held near Mack.
At least one of the artists who are scheduled to attend, Dan and Shay, had rescheduled their spring Arena Tour until this fall, but that change did not impact their planned appearance at Country Jam, organizers posted on their Facebook page.
COVID-19 SCAM ALERT
After Mesa County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an email an individual in the community received, the agency is warning about what scams are out there.
The email tells the individual that “under new and drastic laws, we as citizens are required to stay home in order to protect those who have a weakened immune systems. We have been tracking your non-essential trips and we do believe that it is appropriate to issue you a $1,000 fine,” and claims to be signed by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the emails are a scam and no such notices have been sent from their office.
MONTROSE COUNTY REPORTS THIRD COVID-19 DEATH
During a community briefing held on Tuesday, Montrose County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Joe Adragna reported another COVID-19-related death.
He said a 64-year-old man died Monday night and that 12 individuals were hospitalized with the illness in Montrose County.