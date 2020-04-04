Mesa County Animal Services staff continue to provide critical services to Mesa County residents and the animals in the community. Shelter and community enforcement operations continue while abiding by guidelines set forth to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Animal Services is asking residents to only come to the shelter for essential business or animal-related emergencies. Only one family member is allowed to attend to such business matters.
Out-of-county or out-of-state animal adoptions are suspended until further notice because of travel restrictions. Local adoptions will be done by appointment only, as there are animals available.
Field officers will only be responding to emergency situations that include agency assistance requests, animal bites, reports of aggressive animals, certain animal welfare checks, and certain injured animals.
Animal Services has worked the past two weeks transferring or adopting as many animals as possible in the effort to have kennel space available during the pandemic crisis.
Call 242-4646 or email AC.dispatch@mesacounty.us) during business hours or go to mesacounty.us/animalservices for information.
DASH ROUTE ADJUSTMENTS
Beginning Thursday, the DASH shuttle service after 8 p.m. will be discontinued. The DASH shuttle will also run once per hour.
A note posted at the Grand Valley Transit website requests that to help protect employees and passengers and to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Grand Valley Transit asks that riders only take GVT for essential travel. Do not ride if you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or if you know you have been exposed to COVID-19.
Go to gvt.mesacounty.us for information.
SCHOOL DISTRICT 51 MEAL SITE CHANGES
Because of low participation, Mount Garfield Middle School will no longer be a School District 51 emergency meal site. There are still several locations in Clifton and one in Palisade to serve students. Go to bit.ly/lunchlizard for the location/time schedule.
GARFIELD RE-2 SCHOOL DISTRICT MEAL SITES
Beginning Monday, the Garfield Re-2 School District will offer grab-and-go drive through meals at three locations across the district, in addition to the mobile meal delivery. Families drive through three elementary schools to pick up breakfasts and lunches for the number of children under the age of 18 they have in their household.
Also, the mobile routes with yellow school buses will be reduced from two daily to one — an 11 a.m.—noon stop, offering any child under the age of 18 a free breakfast (for the following day) and lunch.
This opportunity is provided as an extension of the USDA’s Summer Nutrition program. At the drive-thru locations, families will be asked to verify the number of children in their households and will receive a sticker to place in their window as they pick up the meals.
Meal locations from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday:
Rifle: Wamsley Elementary drive-thru, Davidson Park, Cottonwood Park, Joyce Park and Centennial Park.
Silt: Cactus Valley Elementary drive-thru and Heron’s Nest RV Park.
New Castle: Elk Creek Elementary drive-thru, Burning Mountain Park and Apple Tree Park.
Lift-Up and River Center will continue Friday lunch-only distribution in Rifle at Davidson Park, Cottonwood Park, Joyce Park and Centennial Park; in New Castle at Burning Mountain Park and Apple Tree Park and in Silt at Silt Library, and Heron’s Nest RV Park.
MESA COUNTY REACHES 20 COVID-19 CASES, MONTROSE RECORDS FIRST DEATH
Two additional COVID-19 cases announced Friday brought Mesa County’s total thus far to 20. It’s the fourth consecutive day that case numbers have risen. Delta County also saw a jump, reaching four cases, while Montrose County is up to 26 and Garfield County has reached 45. Montrose also recorded its first COVID-19 death on Friday. The deceased was a 61-year-old woman who died on Thursday.