An additional COVID-19 case announced Friday afternoon brings Mesa County’s total to 34, a jump of 14 cases over the past week.
The Mesa County Public Health Department’s Friday update included one new hospitalization, giving the county six to date. The testing numbers as of Friday were 420 negative tests and 178 pending for the county.
Other figures for neighboring counties, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Friday report, are:
52 cases in Garfield County
51 cases in Montrose County
6 cases in Delta County
1 case in Rio Blanco County
Delta County reports 160 COVID-19 tests have been administered at Delta County Memorial Hospital. As of Friday afternoon, the results are 156 negative, 1 positive and 3 pending.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION BEGINS APRIL 20
Beginning April 20, parents and guardians who plan to enroll their children in a School District 51 kindergarten program for the 2020-2021 school year can start online registration through ParentVUE.
Those parents or guardians without a ParentVUE account can create an account on the district’s website in the Parent Information option under the Parents tab.
To be eligible for kindergarten this fall, children must turn 5 years old before Aug. 31.
Even though families can begin the kindergarten registration process online, the registration will be completed once certain documents, such as the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of address, are presented in-person at the desired school once school buildings are re-opened.