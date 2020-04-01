Mesa County is up to 16 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the public health department.
The additional cases were announced on Tuesday. The majority of those cases, seven, continue to be for residents in their 60s. The next highest group, with four positive cases, are residents in their 50s.
Also on Tuesday the health department debuted a new tool for tracking symptoms in the community. Available at health.mesacounty.us/covid19/, the website allows residents to submit their symptoms. That data will be fed into a dashboard that the community can view and have a greater understanding of the illness in Mesa County.
GJ CHAMBER WEBINAR SERIES PLANNED
The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce will launch a new webinar series on Thursday with the first event focusing on “Understanding the Federal Stimulus Package + Other COVID-19 Loan Options.”
Chamber members can hear from area banking experts and others as they dive into the Federal Stimulus Package and what you should know.
The CATALYST|CONVENER|CHAMPION Webinar Series is aimed at the many topics that keep business owners and operators up at night and will feature industry experts, community leaders, and business peers as they share their knowledge on a variety of topics.
The first webinar is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Registration and information is at gjchamber.org/catalyst-convener-champion-webinar-series-2. Recordings of each webinar will be made available to view afterward.