Twenty are now hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mesa County and the one-week positivity rate has exceeded 5% for the first time in months, as of Saturday’s update from Mesa County Public Health.
The increase continues a trend of rising case numbers and hospitalizations.
Saturday’s update on the county dashboard included 61 new cases. The two-week case count is up to 461, of which 205 of those cases have come in the last four days.
Hospitalizations also continued their increase. Of the 20 hospitalized, 16 are Mesa County residents. The death toll remains at 158 since the pandemic began. In total, there have now been 14,406 COVID-19 cases in Mesa County throughout the pandemic.
— Sentinel Staff