The Mesa County Public Health Department tallied 51 new COVID-19 cases spread over the past four days, including six reported in Saturday’s update.
The total brings Mesa County to 13,588 positive tests recorded since the pandemic began a year ago.
The number of COVID-19 deaths remains unchanged from Wednesday. Thus far, 124 Mesa County residents have died of COVID-19.
Including deaths for residents who tested positive for the coronavirus but may have died from other causes, 156 have died in the county.
Five are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.
On the vaccine front, 46,255 total doses have been administered as of Tuesday.
Vaccine totals are updated once a week.