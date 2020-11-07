The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reports that, as of Friday, six inmates and two staffers at the detention facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Two employees at the Grand Junction Police Department have also tested positive for the virus.
Affected inmates at the detention facility were immediately quarantined and any inmates that may have been exposed are being medically isolated from the rest of the facility. Additional symptomatic inmates are pending testing, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The jail’s on-site medical staff is monitoring everyone’s condition and providing care for individual symptoms, the press release said. Infected staff are self-quarantining and not on duty. Employees identified through contact-tracing with a possible exposure are self-isolating per public health recommendations.
Sheriff Matt Lewis has requested additional support from Mesa County Public Health to facilitate testing of impacted areas of the Mesa County Detention Facility.
“As we work with our public health professionals, we will continue to implement strategies that put the health and safety of staff, inmates, and the community we serve first,” Lewis said in the press release. “Incarceration is difficult on families even without a global pandemic. I want to assure families with loved ones in our custody, we are taking this seriously and are working with our on-site medical provider and public health to provide the best care possible.”
In-person video visitation remains suspended and off-site video visitation is available as well as phone, email, and mail services. Visit Sheriff.MesaCounty.us for more information on how to utilize these services.
GJPD
Two employees that tested positive for COVID-19 at the Grand Junction Police Department are self-isolating at home.
“It’s critical that our community comply with the guidance of Mesa County Public Health,” Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said in the press release. “Our essential employees can’t work from home. They continue to respond to calls for help wherever they’re needed. The best thing you can do to honor the work they’re doing is to be diligent in the prevention of the spread of this virus in our community.”
All contact tracing and possible exposure notifications will be handled by Mesa County Public Health. All staff who work in close proximity with the infected employees will be tested for COVID-19.
This exposure does not affect the department’s level of service at this time.