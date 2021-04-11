Mesa County Public Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as a part of 72 reported since Tuesday.
Case rates remain relatively low for the county but the recent uptick has increased the one-week positivity rate to 1.7%. In previous weeks, that rate was hovering closer to 1%. In terms of two-week totals, Mesa County Public Health reports there have been 159 new cases in the past two weeks. Previously, that total was closer to 140 or below.
Mesa County has now totaled 13,806 COVID-19 positives since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations remain low, with only five hospitalized in the county. The death toll has been unchanged for weeks at 156 deaths among COVID-19 cases.