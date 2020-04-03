Pandemic concerns and an ongoing stay-at-home order in Colorado have victim advocates and area law enforcement concerned about what it could mean for volatile domestic relationships.
At Hilltop’s Latimer House, which offers services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to anyone in Mesa County, including emergency safe housing and 24-hour crisis lines, supervisors have had to get creative in deciding how best to continue their services.
“We’re still manning the general line, and the crisis line is manned 24 hours,” said Paige Cabman with Hilltop marketing. “For emergency situations, we’re still running sheltering services. We don’t want anyone to feel they can’t reach out. We’re still providing services as best we can. The doors may be closed but we aren’t closed to the public.”
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the number of domestic violence 911 calls has seen a slight uptick through the first three weeks of March compared to the same trimeframe last year. There have been 11 domestic violence-related calls the GJPD has responded to from March 1 through March 24 this year. That number was at eight last year over the same timeframe.
While it would be foolish to place too much weight on such a small sample size, it would also be mistake to assume that abusive behavior would stop during pandemic times.
Latimer House Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services Supervisor Lynda Wonders said last week that there has been a substantial drop in crisis calls over the past few weeks, and that’s not just locally.
“Talking to other safe houses statewide, it’s been a consistent trend,” Wonders explained.
She said safe houses and victim advocates she talked to on the Eastern Slope saw an initial drop in calls but then their numbers rose significantly over time.
“We expect to see a huge increase in calls and we are prepared,” she added. She said in Mesa County they are starting to see crisis calls go up.
The limited access to services right now is one reason that those who work with domestic violence victims are concerned during this time.
“We are always concerned with how the stresses of life, to include health, financial strains, or less-than-optimal living conditions, may affect people’s behavior and ultimately their safety,” 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said. “Here, we are in the unenviable position of seeing all of those things impacted at once.”
Anyone looking for domestic violence resources is asked to call Hilltop’s Latimer House 24 hour crisis line at 970-241-6704.