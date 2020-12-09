Seventy-five Mesa County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have now died after additional deaths reported in Tuesday’s update from the Mesa County Public Health Department.
The new report included one new death attributed to COVID-19, which brings the county’s total to 60. The latest death was a man in his 80s.
For deaths among COVID-19, the total jumped from 73 to 75. The difference between the two categories is that deaths among COVID-19 cases includes deaths that occurred in patients who were positive for the coronavirus but who were not ruled to have died directly from it.
Also on Tuesday the health department reported 71 new positive cases and 47 hospitalizations, 36 of those patients hospitalized are Mesa County residents.