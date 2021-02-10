Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported by Mesa County Public Health Monday.
That brings to 103 the number of county residents to have died directly from the coronavirus. Including deaths among COVID-19 positive patients who were determined to have died from other causes, 134 Mesa County residents have died since the start of the pandemic.
The fatalities reported Monday included a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.
Statewide, 5,746 people with COVID-19 have died over the course of the pandemic, according to figures from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.