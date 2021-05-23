Mesa County Public Health reported two more deaths among COVID-19 cases to end the week, bringing the pandemic death toll to 168.
As of Saturday's update from the health department, the county had a two-week COVID-19 case count of 642. That includes 41 new cases recorded Saturday, which pushes the total number of cases recorded to 15,325.
At the same time, hospitalizations went up to 24 as of Saturday's count. According to the county's hospital capacity dashboard, 92% of hospital beds in the county are occupied including 86% of Intensive Care Unit beds. Just over half of the county's ventilators are in use.