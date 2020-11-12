Another two COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in Mesa County for a total of 36 county residents.
The uptick was recorded in the county's Thursday health report, which also noted one out-of-county case hospitalized in the area.
Positive COVID-19 tests jumped another 183 cases, according to the county health department. In the past two weeks alone, Mesa County has recorded 1,594 positive cases. That figure accounts for more than half of the county's total positive case count since the pandemic began, 3,097.
Mesa County's two-week positivity rate, a key indicator health officials use for tracking the prevalence in an area, was recorded at 10.28%.
There was an additional fatality in deaths among COVID-19 patients. The county tracks deaths in two categories. Deaths among COVID-19 patients includes any deaths where the person had tested positive for the disease while deaths attributed to COVID-19 are those in which COVID-19 was determined as the official cause of death. The latter category held steady in Thursday's count at 24.