Forty-nine are now hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mesa County including 47 county residents.
That continues a trend of increasing hospitalizations in the area. Also included in Tuesday's update from Mesa County Public Health were 30 additional COVID-19 cases. The two-week case count is now 685. In terms of fatalities, 239 people with COVID-19 have now died in the county.
On the vaccine front, Mesa County reports that 1,209 new doses were administered for the week ending June 12, continuing a downward trend. Of those, 421 residents were receiving their first dose of the vaccine.