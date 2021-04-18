Twice as many Mesa County residents are hospitalized than was reported on Wednesday, though the number remains well below the highs reported several months ago.
The latest update from Mesa County Public Health reported 14 hospitalized in the county and a positivity rate of 2.6% over the past week.
Since Wednesday, 95 new positive tests have been reported. The two-week total for positive cases is 217. Since the pandemic began, 13,944 positive cases have been reported.
The death toll remains unchanged at 156.