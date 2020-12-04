Over 70% of Mesa County hospital beds are in use and area facilities are treating 53 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday’s report from the Mesa County Public Health Department.
The number of hospitalized, which includes 47 Mesa County residents, represents a jump from previous days. In November, county health officials warned residents that intensive care unit beds were at capacity, prompting hospitals to implement surge capacity plans designed to deal with the flow of new COVID-19 patients.
According to county data, 72% of hospital beds are in use and 75% of ICU beds are in use. Only about 16% of the ventilators available are being used.
Also on Thursday, the county reported 147 new COVID-19 cases. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the county.