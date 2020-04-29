With mountain bike season blooming in the middle of a pandemic, bicycle retailers across the valley face a tougher spring season, but some stores are having a harder time than others.
Typically March and April mark the beginning of mountain biking season in the Grand Valley and stores are normally busy with new purchases, tune-ups and rentals. However, with travel greatly reduced by COVID-19, bike retailers that rely more on tourist dollars are seeing business slow while those that serve local customers have been surprisingly busy.
Chris Brown of Brown’s Cycles in Grand Junction said his store, which has been doing sales and service out the back of his Main Street business, has seen relatively normal sales compared to previous years. He said his customers, who are overwhelmingly local, have been grateful to be able to get back on their bikes.
“There is absolutely nothing else to do in Grand Junction right now,” Brown said. “Restaurants, bars, ice rink are all closed down. You can’t be in groups of 10. What can you do in Grand Junction? You can go wander around in the desert, which means you are either going to hike it or bike it.”
Bike retailers were classified as essential businesses during the state’s original stay-at-home order, but Brown said he closed in-store sales shortly after the order. The unconventional setup hasn’t hurt business though, he said. In some ways, business has actually improved.
“What has surprised me is the number of kids bikes we’ve sold,” Brown said. “I thought that was just me, but it turns out nationwide kids bikes are out of stock because they’re all at home and their parents are going nuts. So they buy them a bike and they can at least ride around the neighborhood.”
Retailers like Rapid Creek Cycles in Palisade that rely on visitors see a bleaker situation. Rapid Creek owner Rondo Buecheler said a large portion of his revenue comes from bike rentals to people touring area wineries.
“When the wineries open, we’re all curious to see who comes over,” Buecheler said. “We’re thinking it’s going to be more, maybe people from Junction doing stay-cations or day getaways because they just are scared to go elsewhere.”
Rapid Creek is still open, Buecheler said, but business is down significantly. It stopped renting bikes, but is still doing sales and service on appointment. Buecheler said if tourism to the area is reduced with the orders for residents to recreate near home, it will have major impacts for his business and Palisade as a whole.
“We have about a four month period to make whatever you need to get through November, December, January, February to make it to next year,” Buecheler said. “It’s going to be tough on people. I think we will be OK, but I worry about other people. I worry about the restaurants.”
For Fruita, which sees a significant amount of tourism specifically for its mountain biking, the restrictions have negatively impacted businesses like Over the Edge Sports.
Michael Vaca with Over the Edge said his shop closed for several weeks and only reopened in mid-April.
“The governor and also COPMOBA, they both recommended people to recreate locally,” Vaca said. “We’re supporting that. It does hurt us, though, because a majority of our business is from travelers — people that are visiting from around the world. We’ll bounce back from this, but it will take some time.”
Since they have reopened, they have taken steps to keep employees and customers safe, like using face masks and only allowing a limited number into the shop.
Vaca said business since reopening has been better than he expected. Even so, he said the typical experience of going to a bike store has changed.
“It’s different for a bike shop,” Vaca said. “Usually you go in. You can hang out. Someone works on your bike. You can kind of shop around. That interaction has changed.”
For other businesses in the mountain biking industry, questions remain about how and when they will be able to open. Powderhorn Mountain Resort is still planning to open its bike park as normal this summer, but spokesperson Ryan Robinson said it may work differently than in the past.
“Opening may have some modified operations,” Robinson said. “It will be really important for us to make sure we open with operations and procedures in place that observe social distancing guidelines that may be in place at that time.”
Even with the difficulties caused by the current crisis, Vaca said being in the bike business during this time when people are looking for a way to get outside and reduce their stress is still a good business to be in.
“It’s been rewarding being able to help people during this unknown time,” Vaca said. “Being able to get people out on bikes having fun is great.”