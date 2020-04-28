MESA COUNTY UP TO 42 CASES Mesa County Public Health announced on Monday that the county had three addition positive case announced pushing the total to 42. The number of negative tests in the county is at 1,020 with 100 tests still pending. One person is hospitalized. Delta County now has 33 positive cases after reporting seven new cases on Monday. The seven cases include three females in their 60s, two males and one female in their 40s, and one male in his 20s. Montrose County had two new cases and is at 90, and Garfield County is at 88 with one new positive COVID-19 case. CSP ACCIDENT RESPONSE RETURNS TO NORMAL Colorado State Patrol announced on Monday that troopers will be responding to all crashes and thus they must be immediately reported to law enforcement, ending the accident alert that was in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, if you had been involved in a crash with no injuries, no drugs or alcohol suspected and everyone had insurance, troopers would not respond and drivers were asked to report the crash online to avoid in-person contact. FEDERAL COURT SUSPENSION EXTENDS All federal court hearings have been postponed through the end of May. In an order issued last week, Colorado Chief United States District Judge Phillip Brimmer suspended all grand jury proceedings through May 29. Only people with official court business can enter the courthouses and probation offices in Colorado, the order said. PRACTICE MEDICAL TENT TO BE SET UP Federal and state Veteran Affairs offices will be setting up tents on Wednesday at the Western Colorado Health Care System’s campus to prepare for a potential COVID-19 surge. The Blue Med tent being set up is designed to provide protection for personnel, equipment, and supplies in all types of climate and terrain, including extreme cold and heat, according to Grand Junction Veteran Affairs. Assembly of these tents is for practice and preparation for a possible COVID-19 surge. The tent is engineered for durability, portability, and simplicity in both erection and disassembly. It’s capable of being used for several functions including operating rooms, wards, pre-op, triage, supply, isolation type “C” facilities, and pharmaceutical distribution centers, the press release said. VFW PUTS TOGETHER CARE PACKAGES Nearly 50 packages with essential supplies were delivered to high-risk veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are around 85 more packages available. VFW Post 3981, Post Commander Len Ladue and Voluntary Services Program Manager at the VA Tami Bunch put together the 135 care packages. “It’s an honor to work with such a caring post that put forth the extra effort during challenging times to help us take care of Veterans,” Bunch said in the press release. The VFW picked up supplies from the VA and purchased additional supplies and assembled care and food packages for isolated veterans referred to them by the VA. Donated items were also added to the packages which included Girl Scout cookies, homemade cloth masks, hand sanitizer and more.
Mesa County Public Health announced on Monday that the county had three addition positive case announced pushing the total to 42. The number of negative tests in the county is at 1,020 with 100 tests still pending.
Montrose County reported another death, a male in his 70s, and six new cases bringing its total to 96. Delta County now has 33 cases with seven new cases. The cases include three females in their 60s, two males and one female in their 40s, and one male in his 20s. Garfield County is at 88 with one new positive case.
Colorado State Patrol announced on Monday that troopers will be responding to all crashes and thus they must be immediately reported to law enforcement, ending the accident alert that was in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously, if you had been involved in a crash with no injuries, no drugs or alcohol suspected and everyone had insurance, troopers would not respond and drivers were asked to report the crash online to avoid in-person contact.
All federal court hearings have been postponed through the end of May. In an order issued last week, Colorado Chief United States District Judge Phillip Brimmer suspended all grand jury proceedings through May 29.
Only people with official court business can enter the courthouses and probation offices in Colorado, the order said.
Federal and state Veteran Affairs offices will be setting up tents on Wednesday at the Western Colorado Health Care System’s campus to prepare for a potential COVID-19 surge.
The Blue Med tent being set up is designed to provide protection for personnel, equipment, and supplies in all types of climate and terrain, including extreme cold and heat, according to Grand Junction Veteran Affairs.
Assembly of these tents is for practice and preparation for a possible COVID-19 surge.
The tents are capable of being used for several functions including operating rooms, wards, pre-op, triage, supply, isolation type “C” facilities, and pharmaceutical distribution centers, the press release said.
Nearly 50 packages with essential supplies were delivered to high-risk veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are around 85 more packages available. VFW Post 3981, Post Commander Len Ladue and Voluntary Services Program Manager at the VA Tami Bunch put together the 135 care packages.
“It’s an honor to work with such a caring post that put forth the extra effort during challenging times to help us take care of Veterans,” Bunch said in the press release.
Donated items were also added to the packages which included Girl Scout cookies, homemade cloth masks, hand sanitizer and more.
