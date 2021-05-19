More Mesa County residents got COVID-19 last week than got their first dose of the vaccine to protect against the disease.
In their weekly update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Mesa County Public Health recorded that 306 people got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the week ending May 15. During that same stretch, the county went from 14,681 total COVID-19 infections to 15,026 — an increase of 345.
In total, 1,009 doses of the vaccine were administered last week, with 703 of those being second doses. As of the county's latest data, 48,243 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine and 47,947 are fully inoculated.
Tuesday's numbers from Mesa County Public Health showed 49 new COVID-19 infections. That brings to 15,139 infections logged since the beginning of the pandemic. The two-week case count is 647 and 22 are hospitalized with COVID-19. In total, 166 people with COVID-19 have died.
According to the county's data on hospital capacity, 91% of hospital beds are in use, including 95% of Intensive Care Unit beds.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost, and identification or insurance is not required. Eligibility recently expanded to include individuals as young as 12 years of age.
The community vaccination site, which had been located at the Grand Junction Convention Center, is moving today and will now operate out of the Public Health building at 510 29½ Road.
Appointments can be scheduled online at health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/ or by calling 970-248-6900. Spanish speakers can call the Mesa County Public Health Spanish-language line at 970-255-3700.