Pediatric COVID-19 cases are driving case numbers in Mesa County, mirroring a trend seen across Colorado.
In the past 14 days, the most new COVID-19 cases in the county have been seen in the 19 and under age range, according to Mesa County Public Health.
According to public health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, in the last 14 days, there have been 102 reported cases among 0-9 year olds and 181 cases among 10-19 year olds.
The only other age range that had more than 100 cases during that time frame was 30-40 year olds, which reported 121 cases.
Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Stefany Busch said there are a few factors driving the increase in pediatric cases, including kids being in closer proximity now that they’re back in school, kids not being vaccinated (COVID-19 vaccinations are approved for those ages 12 and up) and schools having more rigorous testing policies than most other places, which can lead to more asymptomatic positives.
“Finding children is (the virus’s) new home because other groups are already taken,” Busch said.
COVID-19 needs people to be in close proximity to each other to thrive, Busch said, and identifying asymptomatic positives in schools helps get those kids out of proximity to others and makes it harder for the virus to spread.
According to Mesa County School District 51’s COVID-19 data dashboard, there are 122 active COVID-19 positives in the district, including 38 at Grand Mesa Middle School and 11 at Central High School.
There are now 10 district schools on the county’s active outbreak list totaling 88 cases.
Those schools are: Central High School; Taylor Elementary; Orchard Mesa Middle School; Grand River Academy; Dual Immersion Academy; Chatfield Elementary; Fruita Monument High School; Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary; Monument Ridge Elementary and Grand Mesa Middle School.
The rise in pediatric cases in Mesa County has still not led to a rise in pediatric hospitalizations.
Busch said there has been one pediatric hospitalization in the past 14 days.
Gov. Jared Polis said in a press conference Thursday that there are 11 pediatric hospitalizations in the state right now.
Polis noted there are six children aged 12-17 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado right now, and COVID-19 vaccines have shown to be extremely effective in preventing hospitalizations among that age group.
“It is very sad to me that we have six young people ages 12-17 in the hospital with COVID-19 because we should have zero,” he said.
There are 26 Mesa County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the dashboard, and 35 COVID-19 hospitalizations total in the county.
Busch said hospitalizations are largely among those age 30 and up.
Mesa County is also seeing positive case counts not seen since the June and July surge. The county’s two-week positive case total has soared past 700, reaching 727 as of Thursday’s update from county health.
Public Health is not aware of anyone in the county experimenting with unproven, dangerous drugs such as ivermectin to treat the virus.
Polis said in his press conference that hospitalizations in Colorado are mostly among those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
The virus is much less likely to spread to someone who is vaccinated, Polis said, and if someone who is vaccinated does catch it, the impact of the virus is generally minor.
“What we’re really seeing is this is a crisis of the unvaccinated,” Polis said.
Polis said 75% of eligible Colorado residents have received at least their first shot.
In Mesa County, that number is 49%, according to the dashboard.
Polis said he expects an uptick in people getting the vaccine soon because of people receiving third COVID-19 shots to boost immunity (these are available for those with certain conditions, says Mesa County Public Health), kids being back in school and employers mandating that their workers be vaccinated.
Busch said Public Health is waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prvention’s (CDC) approval before making the third shot available for everyone. Public Health is prepared for a surge in vaccinations should such approval occur, she said.
Polis urged those not vaccinated to speak with their doctor about how the vaccine can protect them, and he announced a program in which smaller medical practices and family doctors can receive $60,000-$120,000 to help with vaccine outreach to patients.
“No one else needs to die from this preventable disease,” Dr. Marc Moss, head of the Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, said in the press conference.