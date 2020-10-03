Mesa County is seeing its largest uptick in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began but, with 186 cases in two weeks, the county continues to report low percentages for positive test rates.
The two-week percent positivity rate actually dropped between Wednesday and Thursday, going from 2.8% to 2.69%, despite adding 35 new cases Thursday.
On Friday, the county reported eight new cases. Health officials say the numbers may appear to lag as a result of the way tests are recorded, what types of tests are considered, and lag time between state and local figures.
Though the county’s reported percent positivity rate (number of positive cases/number of tests x 100) has remained relatively low, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said if these numbers continue, that won’t stay the case for long.
“If we stayed at 186 cases ... if we did 2,000 tests a week at the fairgrounds, (the percent positivity rate) would put us at around 9%,” he said. “That’s why we are talking about this now. We’re going to get to that number first.”
That percentage is one of several important goals as Mesa County aims to keep the number of positive tests to less than 15% of overall tests conducted.
With 186 cases reported from the state over the past two weeks, the county would have had to conduct around 6,900 tests for the percent positive to still be at 2.69% as it was last reported Thursday.
However, those positive test results include positives from testing that is not considered in the calculation of the percent positive rate.
The county told the Sentinel that during the past two weeks, Sept. 17- Oct. 1, 3,351 PCR tests were performed at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Of those, 99 were positive, for a percent positive of around 2.9%. Those other 87 positive cases from the past two weeks were reported from a different form of testing, which is not factored into the rolling two-week percentage.
Kuhr explained the two-week positivity rate is an estimate based on diagnostic testing for COVID-19 reported electronically by labs to the state health department.
Part of the problem is there is a lag because the county and the state’s numbers aren’t on the same schedule, which is in part because COVID-19 is subject to longer turnaround times for testing.
“Two-week positivity rate is never in line with the numbers given because it’s an estimate from the PCR (molecular) testing,” Kuhr said.
There are two different types of tests for COVID: a molecular and an antigen test.
An antigen, or rapid diagnostic test, usually takes one hour or less to get results whereas a molecular, or diagnostic or viral test, can take up to a week, according to the Food and Drug Administration. It’s that test, the PCR, that is considered for the two-week percentage.
In other words, the two-week rate is more of an estimate because while positive cases are immediately reported to the state, there can be more of a lag with PCR testing.
On top of that, Colorado Mesa University and other sources conduct tests, so those need to be added in the total as well. Kuhr said that even the county’s total number of tests conducted, which on Thursday was listed to be 35,445 total tests, is a little behind.
“That’s not truly reflective of what the most recent tests are. We’re 48 hours behind and don’t have all the tests back,” he said.
Kuhr said that with all the different systems between the county and state, it takes a lot of coordination to get a clear picture of what the county’s daily summary looks like, but said that at this point it’s become a “well-oiled machine.”
The percentage of positive tests helps public health officials know the level of transmission in a community and if enough tests are being conducted, according to Johns Hopkins University. The percentage will be high if the number of positive tests is too high or the number of total tests is too low.
WHERE NEW CASES ARE COMING FROM
Kuhr said he asked to meet with state officials to talk about how to get the case numbers down, particularly in light of Mesa County’s most recent variance from the state, which allows for increased capacity at certain venues.
“We don’t want to lose our variance. We’re going to meet today to take a look at things in the order,” he said. “How do we address widespread community transmission when it’s not through organized functions?”
The county is working to stay on top of contact tracing in order to limit outbreaks, a key factor in keeping numbers down.
Kuhr said that on days like Thursday the county starts immediately to track down all new positive tests.
“By 8 a.m. on Thursday, I knew we had 20+ cases and so the epidemiology teams started making those calls right away,” he said. “As of yesterday when we left at 6 p.m., all but 5 of 35 cases were contacted. It’s not like 35 new cases came at 5 p.m. We were making all those calls all day long.”
With the recent jump in cases Mesa County has seen, Kuhr said the epidemiologists and contact tracers have been put to work.
“We haven’t been so overwhelmed where we can’t finish within the 24 to 48 hours,” he said. “Recently we had 34, 20, 16 and 16 cases in consecutive days and that was a challenge. We have three epidemiologists and five case investigators with 30 additional trained personnel. We had one case with 58 contacts.
“What’s amazing to me is we can get names and phone numbers so quickly,” he said.
Seventy of the county’s 186 new cases were of unknown origin, giving Kuhr reason to issue caution to the community.
“There’s a lot of widespread community transmission right now. Everyone should do their best to protect themselves,” he said. “If we don’t know sources of transmission, then everyone should be protecting themselves when they are out and about.”
He also wants anybody with symptoms to stay home to protect others.
Kuhr hasn’t seen many asymptomatic cases reported to the county, and said it’s important for people to not brush off symptoms. He referenced a recent outbreak at a downtown restaurant.
“Employers don’t want you to risk it. Don’t knock out eight fellow co-workers. Be aware of your symptoms and stay home,” he advised. “It’s not worth taking down a business for three weeks. I feel so bad for Bin 707. It’s avoidable.”
Bin 707 Foodbar and the owner’s two other downtown locations, Bin Burger and Taco Party, closed on Sept. 21 after positive cases were reported.