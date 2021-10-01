COVID-19 case numbers in Mesa County are now surpassing the levels seen at the height of the delta variant surge this summer.
Cases have steadily increased since the beginning of August, Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Stefany Busch said, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have also increased after a period of relative stability.
According to the Mesa County Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 46 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mesa County as of Wednesday.
That number includes eight people in their 20s, Busch said, making that the third highest age group for hospitalizations right now, behind people in their 80s and people in their 60s.
Still, Busch said, hospitalizations are largely happening to older residents.
There is one current pediatric COVID-19 hospitalization in the county, Busch said, and that number hasn’t risen above one at a time so far during the pandemic.
The latest period of cases increasing has also seen a spike in reinfections, although the number remains extremely low, Busch said, which could be a sign of immunity from previous COVID-19 spikes wearing off.
There have been 124 reinfections reported in Mesa County, according to the dashboard, but Busch said more than 20 are from the past 10 days.
There have been eight deaths from COVID-19 in the county this week, Busch said, which is a pretty large count.
According to the dashboard, 87% of cases, 87% of hospitalizations and 81% of deaths in the last two weeks have been from those not vaccinated against COVID-19.
In other COVID-19 news, several Mesa County testing sites are phasing out rapid tests. Those include the site at Central High School and Fruita 8/9 School, which have already stopped administering the rapid tests, and the site at Colorado Mesa University, which is scheduled to end the rapid tests Oct. 15.
The sites operated by Mesa County Public Health have already stopped using rapid tests, Busch said.
Rapid tests are available to Mesa County Valley School District students and staff through a program offered by the state of Colorado.
Mesa County Public Health unveiled a new data dashboard Thursday, which Busch said will provide more context for the numbers than the previous dashboard.