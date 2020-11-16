The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Mesa County continues to surge with no immediate end in sight.
But for the first time since Nov. 6, the new daily case number did not surpass 100. With 90 new cases announced by Mesa County Public Health on Monday, it brings the two-week case count to 1,863 and the overall total to 3,688 cases in Mesa County.
Since last Monday, there have been 1,245 new cases announced, including two days — Thursday and Sunday last week — with more than 200 positive cases.
Thirty-two people from Mesa County are hospitalized with coronavirus, and a total of 47 people are hospitalized from any county.
The total for deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19 is now 36, up two since Sunday.
The most impacted age group remains 20- to 29-year-olds with 885 total cases, including 467 over the past 14 days.
There have been 307 cases in the 30-39 age group, 253 in the 10-19 age group and 249 in the 40-49 age group over the last two weeks.
The two-week positivity rate is at 12.2%, and Mesa County remains at the Safer-at-Home, High Risk, Level Orange status.
POMONA GOES REMOTE
Pomona Elementary School is the latest school in District 51 to transition to remote learning as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
All Pomona students immediately transitioned to remote learning this week and remain there until the end of the week, according to a letter sent to parents and forwarded to media outlets by District 51 officials.
Those students will be off the next week for the Thanksgiving break. A planning day is scheduled Nov. 30, so the earliest Pomona students would return to in-person learning would be Dec. 1.
“Based on the number of our learners who are quarantined, the rising case numbers of COVID-19 in the valley, and a desire to keep everyone safe and healthy, Pomona will learn remotely for the week of Nov. 16-20. This is a temporary change, and we fully intend to return to in-person learning on Dec. 1, 2020,” the letter said.
It’s been a busy time for the district over the past couple of weeks with decisions to move to remote learning affecting a number of schools.
Late last week, all District 51 high schools went to remote learning.
Fruita Monument and Grand Junction high schools were both on the Mesa County Public Health outbreak list with four positive COVID-19 cases each.
Also late last week, the district added the majority of its middle schools to that list: Bookcliff Middle School, East Middle School, Grand Mesa Middle School, Mount Garfield Middle School, Orchard Mesa Middle School, Redlands Middle School and West Middle School.
Three other schools — East Middle School, Independence Academy and Orchard Avenue Elementary School — were also on the public health outbreak list last week.