Mesa County's two-week positivity rate for COVID-19 dropped to the lowest level since Jan. 7, according to Saturday's update from the county health department.
Mesa County Public Health reported a 7% two-week positivity rate Saturday and 87 new positive cases of the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began. 11,440 positive tests have been logged in Mesa County.
Across the county, 37 are hospitalized with COVID-19, 28 of whom are Mesa County residents. According to the Mesa County Public Health Dashboard, 84% of staffed Intensive Care Unit beds are in use and 77% of total hospital beds.
So far this month, 17 people with COVID-19 have died in Mesa County. Twelve of those deaths were attributed directly to the disease. County health keeps two categories of COVID-19 deaths; deaths among COVID-19 cases and deaths due to COVID-19.
In the larger category, 123 Mesa County residents with COVID-19 have died and 96 of those were deaths due to COVID-19. The latest three deaths all occurred on Thursday.
Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that 5,482 people with COVID-19 have died.
Vaccinations continue for those that qualify for the earliest doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Groups currently eligible for the vaccine include health care workers, first responders and people over 70. A vaccine interest form can be filled out online at health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/