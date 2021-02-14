Mesa County has recorded fewer than 900 new COVID-19 cases in the past week as a part of declining positive test numbers.
The county’s two-week positivity rate is at 5.52 percent, according to Saturday’s update from the Mesa County Public Health Department.
To date, 12,887 positive tests have been logged since the pandemic began.
Saturday’s report from the county health department added 34 new cases.
Meanwhile, the county’s vaccine distribution campaign may soon administer more first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than there have been positive COVID-19 tests.
As of Tuesday, when the county’s vaccine totals are updated, 10,571 people were reported to have received the first dose of the vaccine with the county administering about 1,800 first doses each week.
The past week did add five new deaths due to COVID-19 in Mesa County.
To date, 108 have died from the virus. Including those who tested positive for COVID-19 but may have died from other causes, 137 have died.
The deaths from the past week began with two fatalities on Monday, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.
On Thursday Mesa County Public Health reported the deaths of a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s and then Friday a man in his 70s died.