Mesa County has recorded 322 COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, including 147 in the past four days.
The uptick in cases brings the one-week positivity rate to 3.1% and 13 are now hospitalized in the county, 11 of whom are county residents, according to the latest data from Mesa County Public Health.
April has marked an increase in case counts following weeks of declines.
There have been four outbreaks representing 34 cases this month alone, according to data from the county health department.
Two of those outbreaks were related to churches and another was at an assisted living facility.
Deaths held at 157 and there have now been 14,135 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
On the vaccination front, Mesa County Public Health reports that 45,202 residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 41,494 are fully inoculated.