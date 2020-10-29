The recent massive jump in COVID-19 cases in Mesa County has prompted a tightening of restrictions, including cutting back on indoor and outdoor gatherings.
The new restrictions, implemented at the state's direction, now limit outdoor gatherings to 75 or fewer people, indoor events to 25 or fewer people and personal gatherings to 10 or fewer people from no more than two households.
The announcement came Thursday afternoon in a press release from the Mesa County Public Health Department. Health officials said the new restrictions were prompted by widespread community transmission.
“What that means is members of the community who are infected are passing this on to others without knowing it, and that’s where it becomes problematic,” Heidi Dragoo, epidemiology program manager, explained in the press release.
Mesa County's test rates have exploded in recent weeks with the two-week positivity rate surpassing 5% and dozens of daily positive tests. Increased hospitalizations also factored into the heightened concern.
“We have seen a tremendous uptick in COVID hospitalizations, which is very concerning,” President and CEO of Community Hospital Chris Thomas said in the release. “If the present trajectory continues, our ability to adequately respond could be compromised.”
As of Thursday night's COVID-19 update, the county had 14 hospitalizations. There were 41 new cases reported bringing the total 1,507. Deaths due to COVID-19 remained at six. Deaths among COVID-19 cases, a new category the county started releasing this week, stand at 15.
The new restrictions are the latest in a series of rollbacks on Mesa County's public health variances. Just a few weeks ago, the county was in the Protect Our Neighbors variance and could allow gatherings of up to 500 people in certain conditions. Following an uptick in cases, the county was asked by the state to implement a mitigation strategy earlier this month. Increasing cases following the mitigation plan led to a full roll back of the health variance, moving Mesa County back into the Safer At Home stage.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said he recognized that all the recent changes could be confusing for local businesses and residents. He said they have been sending a team out to work with businesses to make sure the new rules were clear and they will be continuing that going forward.
“None of this is meant to be sprung on people or meant to make people shift gears immediately,” Kuhr said. “We understand how confusing this is so we’re going to take that time next week to work with everyone.”
While the restrictions are effective immediately, Kuhr said some events that had already been planned would not be affected. That includes tonight's the Fruita Monument High School versus Central High School football game.
Mesa County could face further restrictions, moving from Safer at Home Level 1 to Level 2, if cases continue to rise. He noted that cases are rising statewide and said he was working with the state to implement restrictions that make sense for Mesa County. He said the reason gatherings were targeted was because that was one of the higher areas for COVID-19 transmission.
“Our percent positivity is over 5% and then our numbers would actually qualify us to go to Safer at Home Level 2,” Kuhr said. “We talked with them. We made our case and they are willing to work with us, but our numbers aren’t going down. So there need to be some things put in place.”
While the state is seeing increased COVID-19 cases, Kuhr said rumors that a new state-wide lock down would be announced are unfounded.
In order to get Mesa County’s cases under control, Kuhr urged residents to wear masks and to avoid crowds, closed-in spaces and close contact with other people.
“If we said our goal was to be 100% open, if everybody wore a mask we would actually make a good step toward that,” Kuhr said. “I know it’s not perfect, but it’s pretty darn good. That’s sort of the trade off, is how open do we want to be?”
For information on the COVID-19 situation in Mesa County visit health.mesacounty.us. Kuhr said residents can email healthinfo@mesacounty.us with any questions.