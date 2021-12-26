Eleven months ago, COVID-19 vaccines were rolling out in Mesa County with lines stretching around the block and all the way into spring but, over the course of the year, vaccine interest waned, new coronavirus variants emerged and the region limped to the end of the year having lost scores of residents in the final months of 2021.
The virus named for its discovery in 2019 was still acutely felt in 2021 but while mandatory mask requirements and lockdowns have largely ended, problems with vaccine hesitancy and new variants kept the disease in the headlines.
In the first days of January 2021, Mesa County eclipsed 10,000 COVID-19 cases recorded by county health experts and more than 100 deaths among COVID-19 patients.
Now, the county is nearing 30,000 total cases, and has surpassed 400 deaths.
At the same time, health officials have managed to vaccinate more than 50% of county residents with an effort that was first slowed by limited vaccine availability and later by a reluctant population.
‘HELPING END THE PANDEMIC’
The county’s initial vaccine effort set up shop in the Grand Junction Convention Center where tens of thousands of residents filled in to get inoculated in an effort that drew doctors and nurses out of retirement.
“I want to be part of helping end the pandemic,” Bethany Hoffman, a former nurse who along with her husband David came out of retirement to help vaccinate their neighbors, told the Daily Sentinel in January.
By May, the vaccination effort began to wane and the county announced that the distribution center would be moved to the Mesa County Public Health building. By that point, around 47,000 county residents had opted for the vaccine while health officials at the state and local level kicked off lottery and incentive efforts to try and drive that number up.
DELTA VARIANT
That same May, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment identified the first cases of a new COVID-19 variant in Mesa County that would go on to be called the delta variant. That variant, first identified overseas before popping up in Mesa County, prompted a new surge in cases in the region leading to more hospitalizations, deaths and investigations by state epidemiologists. The uptick in cases occurred as the rest of the country was seeing lower numbers, prompting national headlines and a visit from the governor.
“Unfortunately, Mesa County is an epicenter for the Delta variant, and we also have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state here,” Polis told about 20 people in a roundtable discussion on the matter in June. “We want your ideas about how we can increase the vaccination rate and the threat that this is. We want action before it hurts the economy and hurts more people or fills up your hospitals, which are already rapidly approaching being full.”
The surge from the delta variant packed area hospitals, leading to concerns over bed space that persisted on and off throughout the rest of the year.
As the summer surge began to taper off, District 51 announced in July its plans for the fall, which would not require masks for students but did keep in place some thresholds requiring face coverings in the event of an outbreak.
About a month later, amid national and regional discussions over vaccine hesitancy, officials with area hospitals announced they would mandate vaccines for hospital workers.
St. Mary’s Chief Medical Officer Andrew Jones said at the time “It’s the right thing to do for the community.”
The move drew some protests leading up to the Halloween deadline for workers to be vaccinated.
However, by the time November rolled around, hospitals were nearly entirely in compliance, with a few hundred exemptions granted for religious or medical reasons.
A limited number of health care workers opted to quit over the mandate.
“While we don’t always know why some people leave our organization, based on exit interviews and employee communications, Family Health West estimates approximately 3% of our 600 plus or minus employees left citing the vaccine requirement,” FHW spokeswoman Heather Benjamin told the Daily Sentinel in November.
“Employee departures have not impacted patient care, although staffing shortages continue to be a challenge in several areas of our organization.”
MORE DEADLY MONTHS
The final months of 2021 in Mesa County are beginning to rhyme with those earlier in the pandemic as a new variant sparks national worries over the omicron variant coincide with full hospitals and high death tolls.
November, 2021, accounted for the most deaths directly attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 49 residents dying of the disease. Counting deaths among COVID-19 cases, 61 total people died.
That number is second only to November 2020 for fatalities.
“We’ve had quite a few deaths since we brought the delta variant in, which was around April.
In November of 2020, there was no vaccine, so everyone was susceptible. With half of our eligible population vaccinated in 2021, if you were to put those deaths in a rate for the unvaccinated, it really is quite a lot,” Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said.
The beginning of December was similarly grim with 16 deaths reported in the first week of the month, ensuring that COVID-19 would be the leading cause of death in Mesa County for 2021.