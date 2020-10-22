District 51 schools are evaluating contingency plans in the event of a COVID-19-induced shutdown.
Tuesday night the Board of Education heard updates on the district’s work around the pandemic, including what could happen if cases continue to rise the way they have been in Mesa County.
There have been more than 300 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Mesa County over the past two weeks, according to the Mesa County Public Health data dashboard. Because of this dramatic rise, District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko briefed board members on the district’s readiness.
“We have had some increase in cases in the school district,” Sirko told the board. “I am concerned when I see the number rising across the community.”
Sirko told The Daily Sentinel that Jeff Kuhr, executive director of MCPH, said in-person learning hasn’t played a major role in the county’s rise in cases. She added that each school has been told to submit an action plan for shifting to remote learning to Jennifer Marsh, executive director of curriculum and learning, in the event of another shutdown.
Sirko also shed light on quarantines in the district. Forty-six students at Fruita Monument High School quarantined after two positive COVID-19 cases and 16 students at Central High School quarantined. The majority of the staff at the D51 warehouse also quarantined, Sirko said.
District 51 will take its cue from the health department on when to shift online, and it is possible that some schools do so while others remain in person, Sirko said.
The global pandemic wasn’t the only issue on the minds of officials at the meeting.
During the public comments section, Lynnette Reddin, a special education teacher from Dos Rios Elementary, addressed the board with concerns about the system.
Reddin said that she is frustrated by the bureaucracy of communicating issues with the district and a lack of resources.
“This is not a building issue, this is a district issue,” she told the board. “(Special Education) staff knows that we are expected to stay past required contract time and we are happy to do it.
“I’m sorry but we are all fragile, we’re frayed, we’re barely hanging on by a string. Our own family relationships are being tried because we give everything to our kids and the district. Instead, we aren’t getting any help when reaching out.”
Reddin, in part, was referring to the Oct. 5 meeting where results from the D51’s Results Driven Accountability survey showed that the special education program needs improvement, receiving a score of 160/300 for the 2018-19 school year.
The RDA is a system from the Colorado Department of Education that judges a district’s compliance with state standards and the academic results of students with disabilities.
“Some of the numbers look at achievement status of the students while others look at the growth of the student,” Patti Virden, executive director of Student Services for D51 said Monday “We’re looking at closing the achievement gap and ensuring that students continue to grow.”
District 51’s academic achievement score was 26/45 and its academic growth score was 100/150. Its lowest and most concerning mark was in the post-secondary and workforce readiness category for students with special needs, scoring 37/105. To arrive at that score, the district reaches out to students who have left the system — whether because of graduation or otherwise — for an update. The former students are asked if they have found competitive employment or are attending college, and if their education prepared them for life.
The concern from the RDA study, Reddin’s testimony and other issues raised were cause for concern for board member Dr. Amy Davis.
“I think due diligence is to pay attention when there is a disconnect, when people are earnestly bringing things to the table that don’t seem to jive with what we may have been presented,” Davis said. “There’s always a couple different sides to every story, but I think it’s been enough over the last six months to be troublesome and have a conversation.”