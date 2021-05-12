Only 526 people got their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine in Mesa County last week, continuing a declining trend in residents getting their first dose.
To date, 47,844 residents have now gotten their first dose of the vaccine and 47,130 residents are fully inoculated, according to Tuesday’s weekly report from Mesa County Public Health. Including last week, Mesa County has administered more second doses than first doses for six straight weeks as the vaccine rollout has slowed.
For the week ending May 8, just under 2,000 total doses were administered, the lowest total since the rollout began.
Meanwhile, another death has been reported among COVID-19 cases in Mesa County, according to the county’s data dashboard. That brings to 162 the number of people who have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The total number of infections is up to 14,775 as of Tuesday’s update from county health, an increase of 94 since Saturday. The two-week case rate is now 568 and 21 are hospitalized.