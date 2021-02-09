A variant of the COVID-19 virus was discovered in Mesa County over the weekend in a 30-year-old woman with no travel history. The woman has reported no symptoms and was not hospitalized, according to Mesa County Public Health.
“We’re not surprised,” said Heidi Dragoo, Mesa County Public Health epidemiologist. “One thing we know with viruses is that they can change as they spread around. We were expecting this and we were prepared.”
There are now three known variants to the COVID-19 virus. The variant found in Mesa County last week was one that was originally identified in the United Kingdom in the fall called B.1.1.7. It is reported to spread more easily and quickly than other variants and may be associated with an increased risk of death.
“From our standpoint, there is not much we are doing differently other than following the regular process with case interviews and finding out what the person was doing to be exposed,” Dragoo said. “Quarantining does look a little bit different for variant cases.”
Health officials recommended the woman isolate and quarantine for a full 14 days to minimize transmission and other potential exposures.
Studies continue across the country to try and understand how widely these new variants have spread, how the disease caused by these new variants differs from the disease caused by others variants and how these variants may affect existing therapy, vaccines and tests.
Health officials expect the vaccine to provide coverage against this particular variant.
“We do know that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective on this particular strain,” Jeff Kuhr, Mesa County Public Health executive director, told the Mesa County Commissioners on Monday.
He said the discovery, which came from a test at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, is one of 23 new variant cases found throughout the state in recent weeks, bringing the total to 39.
Colorado was the first state to confirm a case of the B.1.17 variant in the U.S, found in a resident of Elbert County on Dec. 29. Garfield County investigated a possible variant last week.
Public health officials continue to recommend wearing a mask in public, maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance from others, limiting contact with anyone outside your household and washing hands often.