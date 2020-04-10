SLIGHT UPTICK IN MESA COUNTY CASES
Mesa County added one more COVID-19 case in Thursday’s count, continuing a run of nine-straight days with positive tests, according to county data. While the number of positive cases increased to 33, the county’s hospitalizations thus far remained at five.
The county has received 409 negative tests thus far, with 174 outstanding, as of the Thursday update from the Mesa County Public Health department.
Elsewhere on the Western Slope, according to state figures for Thrusday, Garfield County reached 50 cases, Montrose County was at 38 cases, Delta County had six cases and Rio Blanco County still had one case.
Statewide, Colorado saw a significant jump in the COVID-19 death total from a day before. Thursday’s count put the state at 226 deaths, an increase of 33 from Wednesday’s tally. Positive cases increased from 5,655 to 6,202 over the 24-hour period and the hospitalization total stands at 1,221.
CMU UNVEILS NEW GRADING OPTION
Colorado Mesa University is offering a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (or pass-fail) grade option to students for full-time, late-start and second module courses for the spring semester. The move is being made to help students reduce their stress about maintaining their performance standard as they take courses online because of the coronavirus.
Instead of being graded on the standard A-F model, students who opt for the new option can still pass a class and have their Grade Point Average and financial aid eligibility unaffected.
At the end of finals week, students will be sent a link to an e-form where they can choose between the A-F scale and the satisfactory/unsatisfactory scale. An unsatisfactory grade is equivalent to a D or an F.
Students must decide by May 31. More information can be found at https://www.coloradomesa.edu/alerts/covid-19/q-a/grade-options.html.
GOVERNOR EXTENDS EMERGENCY DECLARATION
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a new executive order Thursday extending by 10 days his original statewide emergency disaster declaration, which he issued March 9.
The declaration allowed the state to access additional resources, temporarily waives procurement statutes for necessary purchases related to the COVID-19 pandemic and authorizes the implementation of the state’s Crisis Standards of Care plan.
The extension is needed to continue the state’s efforts to combat the virus. The original declaration is different from Polis’ stay-at-home order, which he issued March 25.
Polis also signed a second executive order Thursday extending to May 15 the deadline for oil, gas and other mineral extraction companies to pay severance taxes.
GRAND JUNCTION EXTENDS EMERGENCY DECLARATION
Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton announced Thursday that the city will be extending its emergency declaration through May 6. Caton signed the extension on Wednesday and City Council will ratify during the regular meeting on Wednesday, April 15.
Going forward members of the public will not be permitted to attend City Council meetings. Members of the public who want to provide comment can do so by calling 970-244-1504 or visiting gjcity.org by noon the day of the meeting.
Quasi-judicial hearings that are deemed noncontroversial by the City Council will still occur. If a quasi-judicial matter is deemed controversial by a member of City Council or a citizen objects, the council will not hear the matter.
FDA WARNS COMPANY TO STOP MARKETING CHLORINE DIOXIDE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to a Colombia-based company called Genesis 2 Church of Health and Healing for marketing a “fraudulent and dangerous” supposed treatment to the COVID-19 virus known as “Miracle Mineral Solution.”
That product is made with chlorine dioxide, which the FDA says is not safe to ingest.
The federal agency said the company, which calls itself a non-religious church that sells “sacramental” products, has been warned before about this particular product, saying it poses a significant risk to people’s health.