COVID-19 NUMBERS FLAT IN MESA COUNTY
Mesa County Public Health is still reporting only 34 cases in the county, a number that has held steady since April 10.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment numbers for other Western Slope counties are:
65 cases in Montrose County
59 cases in Garfield County
12 cases in Delta County
1 case in Rio Blanco County
Montrose County is now up to five deaths. Garfield County has two COVID-19 deaths and Delta County has had one.
As a whole, Colorado is just under 8,000 positive COVID-19 cases, with more than 1,500 hospitalizations and 329 deaths.
VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVE
Grand Valley Power is hosting a virtual food drive with the goal of raising $4,500 to provide one meal to represent every Grand Valley Power customer (18,000 meals).
Food Bank of the Rockies’ Western Slope branch is experiencing more than double the requests for food. Funds raised through this virtual food drive will be designated to help Food Bank of the Rockies’ Palisade location, serve the Western Slope community.
Financial gifts to Grand Valley Power’s virtual food drive can be found online at FoodBankRockies.org/GrandValleyPower.
VETERANS CEMETERY CHANGES
To ensure social distancing at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, family members who will be witnessing interment are now asked to view the interment from their cars or the road very near their cars.
Families may visit the gravesite following closure, and once all cemetery employees have dispersed.
All Department of Veterans Affairs’ national cemeteries remain open and continue to provide interment for Veterans and eligible individuals during this health crisis. National Cemetery Administration temporarily discontinued committal services last month while continuing to allow families to witness their loved ones’ interments (up to 10 individuals). Consistency with CDC and local guidelines must be followed.
NCA is offering all families the option to postpone the interment, or to proceed with the interment and provide a memorial service at a later date. Families choosing to witness should be aware that staff is closely following CDC guidelines on social distancing, to include maintaining safe distances and using personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves.
Call 263-8986 for information.
DOWNTOWN GJ GIFT CARD PROMOTION
Businesses in downtown Grand Junction open during the COVID-19 crisis are offering a Gift Card Stimulus promotion.
The Pay It Forward — Love Local — Downtown Grand Junction Stimulus will run through of April. Shoppers who spend $25 or more at any downtown business will receive a $10 gift card from Downtown Grand Junction.To redeem the $10 gift card, shoppers must save their receipts and upload them to the form on downtowngj.org. After submitting the form, gift cards will be mailed. Shoppers can redeem as many times as they would like.