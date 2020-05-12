Grand Valley Transit announced Monday that all riders are required to wear masks or face coverings when boarding and riding buses starting Wednesday.
The mask must cover the mouth and nose, and reusable cloth masks are available for GVT riders at the downtown or west transfer facilities while supplies last, according to the press release.
This policy will be in effect until further notice, and passengers are asked to use the GVT only for essential trips, spread out and practice social distancing while waiting for the bus and riding the bus.
A similar policy will be in place for Greyhound bus riders as well.
“Starting May 13, passengers are required to wear a cloth face covering while onboard (the buses). Greyhound employees are already wearing masks onboard as well as in terminals,” according to the Greyhound website.