Western Slope VFW Post 3981 and VFW Auxiliary 3981 is hosting a food drive for veterans on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be at the Western Region One Source at 482 28 Road and will be a drive-thru drop off.
People are asked to wear facemasks and adhere to social distancing requirements.
Some of the best foods to donate include pasta, peanut butter, tuna fish, canned goods like vegetables and beans, energy bars, as well as individually wrapped hygiene items like soap, shampoo, and dish soap, Cash donations will also be accepted.