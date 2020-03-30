VETERANS CEMETERY CHANGES
Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado is limiting services to direct placement, with an individual memorial service available to families at a later date. The cemetery recommends all interment arrangements be made directly through a death care provider or via phone if working directly with the facility, (970-263-8986, fax 970-257-7450 or email angela.ingalls@state.co.us or joanne.iglesias@state.co.us).
Walk-ins for pre-need arrangements are temporarily suspended. Mail, fax or email any pre-need correspondence.
Volunteer services are temporarily suspended. Grounds are open for visitation and guests are asked to adhere to social distancing measures at all times.
MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS PROVIDE SUPPORT
Increased anxiety, stress and depression are just a few of the negative effects COVID-19 is having on many Coloradans.
In response to increased mental health needs in western Colorado, Mind Springs Health has launched a new support line, staffed with trained mental health professionals, to provide help and guidance. Help is available from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 877-519-7505.
Mental health care professionals staffing the line will provide coping skills to help those experiencing anxiety, while also referring callers to available resources should their needs exceed an initial phone conversation.
REMOTE NOTARIZATION RULES IMPLEMENTED
After working closely with the governor’s office, stakeholders, and the legal community, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office will implement a remote notarization process. Remote notarization will assist Coloradans and businesses with access to services.
Gov. Jared Polis issued this executive order for the temporary suspension of the personal appearance requirement before notarial officers because of the presence of coronavirus disease.
Emergency rules will be set in place for the procedures and requirements for remote notarization. These rules will address implementation of the remote notarization process while including protections against identity theft and fraud. Go to sos.state.co.us for information.
DISTRICT 51 GLOVE DONATION
Nurses from School District 51 donated 50,600 gloves collected from 41 of the district’s schools to give to area hospitals and organizations in need. The gloves came from the district’s health offices, special needs and science classrooms, custodians and the Nursing Services Office, according to the District 51 Facebook post. They were counted, sorted and boxed by size as well.