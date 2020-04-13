Mesa County Public Health did not report any new testing, so the number remains the same with 426 negative COVID-19 test results and 176 tests that are still pending.
Mesa County reported 34 positive cases with one that is indeterminate. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment now has Mesa County at 35 positive cases.
Six people are hospitalized from Mesa County.
Montrose County reported another seven cases and now has 57.
Garfield County is up one to 55, and Delta County remains at six cases.
Statewide there are now 7,303 positive cases, and there have been 37,153 people tested with 1,417 hospitalized.
There was have 290 deaths in the state.
The county with the most cases is Denver with 1,247, followed by Arapahoe County with 1,083.
Jackson County has 763 and Weld County has 738 cases.