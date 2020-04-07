Second death in Montrose County
FThe second COVID-19 death was reported in Montrose County on Monday.
According to a news release, the individual was a 72-year-old male who had additional medical conditions.
There are now 38 positive COVID-19 cases in the county. A total of 413 tests have been administered in Montrose County with 58 pending results.
State extends sales tax remittance
Retailers required to remit sales taxes have an extra 30 days to do so under an executive order signed by Gov. Jared Polis.
The delay in remitting sales taxes to the state applies to taxes collected up to April 20, and unless Polis extends that, it will be a one-time extension.
Retailers are not required to delay those remittances, and those that do will forfeit their allowed 4% vendor fee.
Feed the truckers in Fruita
It all started when the barbecue food truck in Fruita, Big Mike’s Pork N Wings, parked its vehicle at the Interstate 70 truck stop in town and fed 75 truckers a free meal.
Now the traveling eatery wants to continue to offer those free meals to the men and women who are transporting needed goods, but can’t afford to do so without help.
That’s why the business set up a GoFundMe account called #FeedTheTruckers, and it’s asking for people to donate. To date, the effort has raised about $300, but its goal is $2,000.
Colorado aviators stand by to help
The Colorado Aviation Business Association announced Monday that it has volunteer pilots and aircraft ready to deliver critical supplies throughout the state as needed.
The association has done a similar charity airlift for the past nine years during the month of December. In coordination with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, volunteer pilots flying more than 30 aircraft delivered more than 13,000 pounds of food and toys to veterans in need across the state.
Association chairman Chris Swathwood said the group is prepared to expand that volunteer effort to any emergency need related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact Kelly Sloan at (970) 424-6615 for more information.
Free vehicle rescues for first responders
First responders and health care workers who find themselves stuck on the roads due to a flat or vehicle problems have a free place to turn.
On Monday, AAA Colorado announced that it will provide roadside assistance to them, whether they are AAA members or not.
To receive aid, those workers should call 1-800-AAA-HELP, and tell the rescue center they are health care workers or first responders and need assistance because they are heading to or from work.
AAA will send a technician who either will repair the vehicle on site or tow it to a destination of the motorist’s choice as long as it is within 100 miles.
IRS WARNS ABOUT COVID SCAMS
With COVID-19 economic impact payments expected to be sent out soon, the Internal Revenue Service is warning Coloradans about reported scams even during crisis times.
IRS-Criminal Investigation Denver Field Office Special Agent in Charge Andy Tsui warned Monday that taxpayers may be susceptible to being victimized by criminals looking to take advantage of recently approved COVID-19 economic impact payments, which are expected to be sent out over the next few weeks.
“Protect your personal information and know you will not be required to give out information in order to receive an economic impact payment,” Tsui said in the press release.
She warned that scammers may try to get you to sign a check over to them or use this as an opportunity to “verify” your filing information in order to receive money.
Everyone receiving money from the government from the COVID-19 economic impact payment is at risk, the press release said.
Tsui wants anyone who will be receiving a payment to know that the IRS will not call and ask you to verify payment details.
VIRUS ESTIMATES IN COLORADO
Testing has confirmed 5,172 COVID-19 cases in the state and 150 deaths, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials announced.
Around 17,000 to 18,000 Colorado residents are believed to be infected, state health director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said, emphasizing that the cases confirmed by tests represent just a portion of the overall infections.
A total of 994 people have been hospitalized and there are now 41 outbreaks at non-hospital health care facilities.