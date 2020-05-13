State park campgrounds opening
Following the governor’s decision to reopen campgrounds, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that state park campgrounds would begin opening this week.
A number of state park campgrounds in Mesa and Garfield counties opened Tuesday, including Highline, Vega, James M. Robb, Island Acres and James M. Robb, Fruita, and Rifle Falls and Rifle Gap.
The Crawford campground opens today and campgrounds at Ridgway State Park open Friday.
All campgrounds are subject to COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information what campground openings, restrictions and other information, s to go www.cpw.state.co.us. To make state park campground reservations, go to www.cpwshop.com.