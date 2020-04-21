MESA COUNTY ADDS TWO COVID-19 CASES
Mesa County recorded two more positive COVID-19 cases, Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 37 positive tests.
The new cases make three new positives for this week after a stretch of more than a week at 34 positive cases.
Mesa County still has yet to record a death and currently has two hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Thirty-two of the county's cases have already recovered, according to the Mesa County Health Department's Tuesday data.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data for Tuesday listed the positive test numbers for neighboring counties as:
- 80 cases in Montrose County
- 71 cases in Garfield County
- 25 cases in Delta County
- 1 case in Rio Blanco County
ANIMAL ASSISTANCE FUND
Harmony Acres Equestrian Center is a local organization that helps horse owners and other owners of large animals who are in need of help during the COVID crisis.
The intention of the Animal Assistance Fund is to try and keep animals from being slaughtered and get them into long-term homes.
The funds provide necessities such as feed and minor veterinarian care for up to an eight-week period during these times.
Priority is given to livestock-type animals such as horses, goats, sheep and alpacas, in the Mesa County area that are primarily companion animals.
For more information and application materials, go to harmonyacresec.org or call 970-261-5899.
GRAND VALLEY POWER CREATES RELIEF FUND
Grand Valley Power has established a relief fund that makes a one-time $100 bill credit available to qualifying customers experiencing financial hardship because of COVID-19.
In a press release, Grand Valley Power announced the $100,000 fund, which will be awarded until the fund has been exhausted.
Applications can be found online at gvp.org/HometownRelief and can be submitted online, by mail or drop box. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and are subject to approval and available funds.
For more information contact GVP at (970) 242-0040 or online at gvp.org/HometownRelief.