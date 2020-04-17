PROTEST ON NORTH AVENUE
in what is being called a “nonpartisan event” a civil protest will be held along North Avenue on Saturday beginning at noon.
The Cruise North Avenue for Liberty event is calling for Gov. Jared Polis to “re-open” Colorado against the “tyrannical lockdown orders,” a news release said.
Organizers ask people to bring flags and “signs of freedom” for the cruise on North Avenue. The protest will begin in the parking lot where Big 5 Sporting good store is located.
COMMUNITY HOSPITAL DONATES MASKS
Community Hospital plans to donate more than 300 masks to the Mesa County Emergency Operations Center for distribution to assist the homeless population during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Community Hospital has received overwhelming support from the community during these unprecedented times,” said Chris Thomas, President and CEO for Community Hospital. “For the past several weeks, we have received over 2,000 donated community-made cloth masks from members of the community spanning from Clifton to Fruita as well as the surrounding communities.
“These were originally intended for our essential staff working at the hospital and our outside clinics but because we have received such a large quantity from people wanting to help, we knew this was our opportunity to pay it forward,” Thomas added.
Community Hospital has also donated masks and other personal protective equipment to Colorado Mesa University, Nuclear Care Partners, HopeWest and other essential businesses in need.