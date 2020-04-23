MESA COUNTY HOLDS AT 37 COVID-19 CASES
With no additional positive COVID-19 tests reported Thursday evening, Mesa County held at 37.
The county has yet to report a death and presently has one case hospitalized. Thirty-three of the 37 cases have recovered, according to the Mesa County Public Health Department.
On the testing front, Mesa County had 112 tests pending as of Thursday night, having conducted more than 800 tests so far with the vast majority, 788, having come back negative.
Elsewhere on the Western Slope:
- 82 cases in Montrose County
- 74 cases in Garfield County
- 26 cases in Delta County
- 1 case in Rio Blanco County
The statewide total for fatal COVID-19 cases jumped to 552, Thursday. Statewide numbers were expected to see a jump this week as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment added in past deaths that had not been previously tallied.
ANIMAL ASSISTANCE FUND
Harmony Acres Equestrian Center is a local organization that helps horse owners and other owners of large animals who are in need of help during the COVID-19 crisis.
The intention of the Animal Assistance Fund is to try and prevent animals from being slaughtered and keeping them in their homes.
The funds provide necessities such as feed and minor veterinarian care for up to an eight-week period.
Priority is given to livestock-type animals such as horses, goats, sheep and alpacas, in the Mesa County area that are primarily companion animals.
For more information and application materials, go to harmonyacresec.org or call 970-261-5899.
SENTINEL SENIOR PHOTO PROJECT
The Daily Sentinel is working on a photo portrait project featuring high school seniors from the area that missed out on spring sports or other springtime school activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re looking for seniors who missed out on the spring sports season, or were a member of a club, school activities like art, choir, band or whatever.
Also, those seniors who missed out on that special occasion like prom or something else.
During these difficult times, the Sentinel wants to give some recognition to those high school seniors who missed out a special time in their lives with the cancellation of the in-person spring activities.
Contact the Sentinel at covid@gjsentinel.com and please include a contact phone number and short description of the senior.