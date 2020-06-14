No knocking on doors. No town hall meetings or in-person debates. And there’s not enough coffee to go around for candidates to meet with voters one-on-one over a cup of joe.
As any good campaign manager will say, all of those things are musts when running a campaign. So what are candidates doing to get their names and messages out for this month’s primary in an era of social distancing and staying closer to home because of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Anything they can.
During this pandemic, with fewer people out and about, candidates for various offices from the county level to Congress have had to find different ways to get out to the electorate, such as using the internet and social media in ways not done before. Still, good old-fashioned waving at cars from street corners is always a safe avenue to take.
“I got to thinking that in these times of social distancing, and being limited to mostly digital contact with people, being out in person waving signs is probably more important than in past years,” said Janet Rowland, who’s running for Mesa County commissioner District 3. “And even the logistics of sign waving has changed due to COVID. Normally, I would do this before and after work, during drive time. But with so many people working from home, I’m going to adjust those times. It will be trial and error to find the busiest times.”
While all have continued to invest in such normal advertising as mail fliers, radio and television ads and billboards, all also have relied much more heavily on such online platforms as Twitter, Zoom and Facebook to let voters know they exist.
Republican Cody Davis, who’s running for Mesa County commissioner District 1 against state Sen. Ray Scott, tried to do something different early on with his “Conversations with Cody” virtual meetings, where he would have local experts and county officials talking about various things to whomever logged on.
But after a complaint was filed against him alleging that some county officials were violating campaign finance laws by appearing, a complaint that was summarily dismissed as frivolous by state elections officials, Davis stopped doing them.
As a result, he’s had to resort to calling people on the telephone and sending text messages to as many voters as he can.
“The thing we’re not doing that we would have done a lot is the door-to-door because you just don’t know,” said Davis, who hopes to replace term-limited Commissioner John Justman.
“I may meet somebody who says, ‘Hey, come on in,’ and shake your hand,” or I may meet somebody who can’t believe I had the audacity to show up at their home and spread COVID,” he added. “So we made the decision not to go door-to-door just out of respect for different people’s views. And we don’t want to spread it to those who are most vulnerable because we want to be conscious of the health concerns of other people as well.”
Meanwhile, Scott hasn’t been able to do much more than normal advertising, such as radio and posting campaign signs. That’s because the Colorado Legislature took two months off because of the pandemic. It returned late last month for a three-week session, but it’s now come up against the primary election, voting for which has already started.
Normally, the legislative session would have ended in early May.
Rowland, the sole named candidate on the ballot for District 3, said that while she liked how the Mesa County Republican Party held its assembly during the height of the stay-at-home order back in March, which was done primarily online, that doesn’t translate as well when running a general campaign.
Voters want to see candidates in the flesh, Rowland said. But like others, she, too, has been forced to resort to doing more traditional advertising and fewer in-person meet-and-greets.
Candidates are aware of people’s concerns about the pandemic, but some aren’t as worried about meeting people themselves.
JJ Fletcher, a write-in candidate for District 3, has been getting out and doing more than just waving at cars from street corners, which he also has been doing. Around the more rural parts of the county, he often runs into others who similarly aren’t concerned about getting infected with the coronavirus.
“I’m not wearing a mask, and I haven’t had anybody that ran away,” said Fletcher, who’s running against Rowland for the GOP nomination for the seat now held by Commissioner Rose Pugliese. “There’s people who want to high five and shake hands, and the whole nine yards. It’s totally different, the culture on Main Street than it is in Clifton or Loma. They’re not scared. They’re over it.”
Many of the commissioner candidates also are a bit dismayed that the party has elected not to host a live debate, as it normally would. Instead, they are being asked to produce five-minute videos that the party plans to post on its website.
“I was suggesting a virtual debate, but they wouldn’t go for it,” Davis said. “Oh well.”
CONGRESSIONAL RACES
While U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton traditionally doesn’t do much campaigning in primary races, his opponent, Rifle restaurant owner Lauren Boebert is. And like everyone else running for public office, Boebert, too, has turned to social media, just in a bigger way.
Since creating her Twitter account in December, and with little name recognition when she started, Boebert has amassed three times the number of followers as Tipton’s official congressional account, @RepTipton, which he created in December 2011. She has more than 81,000 followers compared to Tipton’s 27,000. (Another 3,000 follow his campaign account @ScottRTipton.)
Boebert has dedicated many of her numerous tweets to denounce Tipton, calling him a RINO — Republican in name only — and saying he sides too often with Democrats.
She also often retweets President Donald Trump’s numerous posts, even though the president has formally endorsed Tipton in the race, on Twitter of course.
The Republican congressman has easily handled primary challengers during his 10 years in office.
In 2016, he won with nearly 79% of the primary vote against Alexander Beinstein. And in 2014, he soundly defeated Palisade resident David Cox, garnering 74% of the vote. He didn’t have primary challengers in 2012 or 2018, but in 2010, he won 56% of Republicans to win the nomination over Steamboat Springs resident Bob McConnell.
Tipton’s wins in general elections, however, have slipped in recent years.
In 2018, he won re-election by only 51%, his slimmest margin since narrowly winning the seat in 2010 when he was first elected. In 2016, he won the general election with 55% of the vote and, in 2014, with 58%. In his first re-election in 2012, he garnered 52% of the vote, which is typical of a freshman in a competitive district.
On the Democratic side, Diane Mitsch Bush is facing James Iacino, who’s running his first campaign ever. (Mitsch Bush was the Democrat Tipton defeated two years ago.)
Both said they’ve had to approach the campaign very differently in the past few months, something that’s not been easy for either.
“I’m first being reminded about how much I love to campaign face-to-face, which I can’t do now,” Mitsch Bush said. “I’ve always enjoyed meeting people and listening to people and looking them in the eye. On Zoom, you can look at them, but it’s missing that component of connection.”
Like Mitsch Bush, Iacino and his volunteers have turned to making a lot of phone calls directly to voters.
Under normal campaigning, candidates usually shy away from calling voters directly, only reserving the phone for campaign fundraising, something that also has been negatively impacted by the economic downturn.
But because of the pandemic, they have little choice. While neither is using robocalls because that generally turns off voters, they’ve discovered something they didn’t expect.
“The voters are picking up the phone because they want to talk,” Iacino said. “They are hungry for knowledge about the candidates. I think because of that, they are engaged more.”