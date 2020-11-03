With 118 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, Mesa County hit a new single-day high that a few months ago would have taken weeks to attain. Mesa County didn’t reach 118 total cases until July 6, several months into the global pandemic.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr admitted Mesa County was experiencing its first real wave since the pandemic started. With 65 more new cases reported Sunday and 57 Monday, that brings the total of new cases to 358 that have been reported in Mesa County in the past five days. According to Monday’s data from Public Health, the two-week case count is 771 cases.
“One hundred cases in a day to us is certainly a big number. I remember when we got to 40 cases and it was shocking,” Kuhr said Monday. “Our curve doesn’t really start until a month ago.”
On Oct. 1, Mesa County had a total of 724 positive cases since the pandemic started. The county’s positive case count is now at 1,824 as of Monday.
“This is all new,” Kuhr said.
On Oct. 23, Public Health announced a new single- day high of 74 cases. It was nearly double the previous single-day high of 44 cases reported Oct. 22.
“Now 118 is 40 higher than our previous high. We hope we’re at our top or peak, but there’s widespread community transmission,” Kuhr said. “People need to be aware of what’s going on and be cautious and conscious when going out.”
Mesa County residents are asked to avoid close-contact settings such as close-range conversations; confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation; and crowds and places with many people nearby, as case numbers continue to rise.
With so many new cases popping up, the county’s contact tracing team, which includes 12 case investigators and 30 additional people on call, has been busy. The time it takes for case investigations to be completed has extended to 48 hours, up from 24 hours.
As such, according to Sunday’s daily summary, 200 cases, or 20%, from the past two weeks remained under investigation.
Statewide and county restrictions have tried to limit the size of public gatherings and impose travel restrictions, but a deeper look at the numbers shows that such restrictions would do little to stop Mesa County’s surge.
“When you talk about further restrictions from the state ... there are so many instances where what the state covers isn’t the source of the infection,” Kuhr said.
Only four cases, or less than 1%, from the past two weeks were shown to have come from individuals who attended a public gathering, seven cases, or 1%, came from an institutional facility such as a school, and 28 cases, or 4%, came from people who traveled outside of Mesa County. Recent restrictions have lowered the number of people allowed at public gatherings, and during the stay-at-home order some towns severely limited who could visit.
“Our communications lately have really been with the individuals. There isn’t a whole lot we can do ... I don’t know when gatherings are happening,” Kuhr said.
Still, only 26 cases, or less than 4%, of the cases over the past two weeks have come from private gatherings. An additional 78 cases, or 11%, were through close contact at work. .
“We know from case interviews that people admittedly have symptoms and are going to work,” Kuhr said. “We’ve been conditioned so long to look for dry cough and shortness of breath that it may be hard for some to detect.”
Kuhr said he’s heard from state officials that there is concern that people under 40 were not following safety precautions.
Nearly 50% of Mesa County’s cases the past two weeks have come from people under 40.