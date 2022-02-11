Just like Mesa County Public Health officials had hoped in January, a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Grand Valley is tapering off as mid-February approaches.
A spike in cases attributed to the omicron variant saw various case records shattered in the county in January, but MCPH officials noted that, in regions hit by the omicron variant before Mesa County, its cases have shown a tendency to decline almost as quickly as they rose in the first place.
According to the MCPH COVID-19 Data Dashboard, there were 185 new cases reported Thursday, a far cry from last month, when five or more times that total in a single day became an alarming norm.
There are also fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 34 currently hospitalized. Two of those hospitalizations are under 19. There have been 12 deaths in the past two weeks. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data puts the total death toll from the pandemic for Mesa County at 521, a rate of about one death for every 300 residents.
In mid-January, the seven-day average of cases per day rose as high as 369. As of Monday’s data, the seven-day average of cases per day has dipped to 145.
While that’s a sign that cases are trending downward, MCPH spokesperson Stefany Busch said that while the surge is ceasing as expected, the county is still in the midst of one.
“Illness levels are not back to where they were before this current wave started. Before this wave, we were seeing seven-day case averages under 100; right now, our seven-day case average is 145,” Busch said.
“Now, our peak seven-day average during this wave that we’re still riding was 730, which happened toward the end of January,” she continued. “That’s the highest average we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic. We did anticipate illness levels to trend downward in mid-February and early March, so we are right on target.
“We’re happy to report that: that our forecasting tools are correct so far in this downward trend.”
Busch encourages Mesa County residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help the region move past the omicron variant.
“They’re still important, especially as we decline,” Busch said. “We want to keep this decline going, so using layers of protection through mask-wearing, vaccination and avoiding high-risk, crowded situations is still recommended, and it’s also extremely important to continue to test for COVID and stay at home away from others if you do feel sick at all.”
SCHOOL CASES CRATERING
While it’s too soon to determine if there’s been any impact from Mesa County Valley School District 51’s lifting of COVID-19 protocols that began Monday, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that cases have fallen off from January’s numbers.
Three new positives were reported both Tuesday and Wednesday. Since Feb. 2, 53 new cases have been reported throughout the district. There were multiple occasions in January in which that many new cases were reported in a single day, the most recent being Jan. 19.
The district tallies 75 active student positives as of Wednesday’s data.
Additionally, staff cases are also down. There were 16 positive cases among staff members on Wednesday. That figure was consistently well over 100 throughout January.
MASKS OFF
Colorado Mesa University required masking in indoor academic settings for the first two weeks of this semester because of the community’s coronavirus spike, but it lifted its mandate starting Feb. 5.
In that two-week period, the university’s two-week positivity rate was 1.35%, giving the school a Campus Alert Level of green, the best rating in CMU’s system of monitoring COVID-19 cases.