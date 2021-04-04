Mesa County Public Health reported 16 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday marking 67 new cases since Tuesday.
That brings the total for the past two weeks to 144 and 13,730 cases since the pandemic began. Three are currently hospitalized in the county and the death toll remains unchanged, as it has for weeks now. In total, 156 have died and 124 of those died directly from COVID-19.
Beginning Tuesday, COVID-19 testing will again be done at the Mesa County Public Health building at 510 29 1/2 Road. The testing will still be be drive-thru but will no longer take place at the fairgrounds following a persistent decline in demand for testing. No appointment is needed but residents are encouraged to pre-register online. Testing hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.